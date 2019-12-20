Paul Pogba: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd midfielder 'not being sold in January'

Erling Haaland (left) has been linked with a move to Manchester United, while there has been speculation Paul Pogba could leave in January

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba "is not being sold in January" and also denied he was meeting Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland on Friday.

Midfielder Pogba's return from injury has been delayed by illness, and he is unlikely to play at Watford on Sunday.

Meanwhile, reports on Friday claimed Haaland had flown from Stavanger in Norway to Manchester with his father.

But Solskjaer said the 19-year-old was "on a Christmas holiday".

"I don't think he is en route here," said the 46-year-old of a player he managed when in charge of Molde. "You can't fly anywhere from Stavanger.

"I can't comment on other teams' players. You get a lot of speculation."

France international Pogba was expected to return to training last week after recovering from the ankle injury that has kept him out since September, but he was struck down by illness and his symptoms worsened on Sunday.

However, Solskjaer said the 26-year-old is edging towards a return and will not be leaving Old Trafford next month.

"He is not being sold in January," said the United boss.

"I hope he will play before the end of the year, but I am not going to push him. I can't risk any setbacks or injuries."