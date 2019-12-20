Sead Kolasinac: Arsenal full-back out till January with ankle injury

Kolasinac suffered the injury on Sunday against Manchester City

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac will be sidelined until January after injuring the ligaments in his right ankle during Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester City.

The Bosnian, 26, came off after 40 minutes at the Emirates.

Arsenal say the defender is "aiming to return to full training in January."

Meanwhile, fellow left-back Kieran Tierney has had surgery after dislocating his shoulder in the 3-1 win at West Ham on 9 December.

The Scotland international is expected to return to training in March.