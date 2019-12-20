Billy Hughes: Sunderland FA Cup winner dies at age of 70

Billy Hughes starred in Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup run, here forcing a save from Arsenal keeper Bob Wilson in the semi-final

Sunderland legend Billy Hughes, a key player in the 1973 FA Cup win, has died at the age of 70 after a long illness.

Hughes made his Sunderland debut in 1967 at the age of 18 and went on to score 81 goals in 335 appearances during 11 years with the club.

He scored four times in the FA Cup run which culminated in victory over Leeds at Wembley, including the winner in the semi-final against Arsenal.

Hughes won one Scotland cap and also played for Derby County and Leicester.

He also had brief spells in Canada and America and a loan with the Carlisle United.