Celtic made 'offer' for Andraz Sporar, says Slovan Bratislava general director

Andraz Sporar (left) has scored twice in 19 appearances for Slovenia

Slovan Bratislava have claimed they have received an offer from Celtic for Andraz Sporar but will not sell the Slovenia striker for "lower than" £6m.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was quoted earlier this week as saying there was "nothing" in reports of their interest.

But Slovan general director Ivan Kmotrik said: "It is true that Celtic FC sent us an offer and showed a huge interest in Andraz Sporar."

He told his club website that "we are in touch not only with Celtic".

"There is an interest from other big clubs from France, Spain, Italy, Portugal or Belgium," Kmotrik said. "There is already a huge interest and we expect that even more clubs will address offers during January."

Sporar, who joined Slovan from Basel for £1.1m in January 2018, is contracted until June 2023 and has scored seven times in 14 games during his side's progress in Champions League qualifying and the Europa League.

Only Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, with six, bettered the 25-year-old's total of five goals during the Europa League group stage and he has scored a total of 20 goals in 26 appearances this season for the side who finished third in their section behind Wolverhampton Wanderers and sit 10 points clear at the top of the Slovakian top flight.

Hinting that Slovan had received an offer of around £4.7m during the summer transfer window, Kmotrik said: "I think that Andraz's value is much higher. I can't imagine selling Andraz for a fee that is lower than 7-8m Euros.

"We already registered big offers during summer transfer period, but Sporar stayed with the club. In the case of a summer transfer, it would have been the biggest transfer in Slovakian history. Now, clubs are addressing even better offers than in the summer.

"His value increased a lot during the last month. With his performance in the group stage of Uefa Europa League, he showed that he fulfils the qualities of European football."