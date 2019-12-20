Premier League winter break: February fixtures announced

Premier League matches will still be played each weekend during the break

Four Premier League matches will take place on the opening weekend of the top-flight's inaugural winter break, with six more the following weekend.

All 10 matches have different kick-off times, meaning none of the games will be played at the same time.

None of the Saturday games kick off at 3pm, with lunchtime and evening starts.

The schedule, agreed in June 2018 between the Football Association, the Premier League and EFL, sees all the teams get a week off in February.

First weekend:

Saturday 8 February : Everton v Crystal Palace 12:30 GMT, Brighton v Watford 17:30 GMT

Sunday 9 February: Sheffield United v Bournemouth 14:00 GMT, Manchester City v West Ham 16:30 GMT

Second weekend:

Friday 14 February: Wolves v Leicester 20:00 GMT

Saturday 15 February: Southampton v Burnley 12:30 GMT, Norwich v Liverpool 17:30 GMT

Sunday 16 February: Aston Villa v Tottenham 14:00 GMT, Newcastle v Arsenal 16:30 GMT

Monday 17 February: Chelsea v Manchester United 20:00 GMT