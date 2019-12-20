Women's Muratti: Guernsey to play Jersey for first time in four years in May

Jersey have won 14 of the last 15 women's Muratti matches against Guernsey

Jersey and Guernsey's women footballers will meet for the first time in four years in May 2020.

The women's Muratti returns following the formation of the Channel Islands Women's League this season - after Jersey won 9-0 back in 2016.

The game will take place at St Helier's Springfield Stadium on Sunday 17 May.

"The return of the Muratti is an important step forward for the growth of the women's game in the island," Guernsey FA Director James Falla said.

Guernsey pulled out of the 2017 Muratti after failing to find enough players, but now have two sides - Northerners and Guernsey Ladies - in the six-team Channel Island League.

"We are all delighted to see the return of the Women's Muratti in 2020," Falla added.

"The introduction of the CI Women's League has been a major development for the women's game in Guernsey, and the growth in player numbers and interest we have seen so far is exciting.

"The return of the Muratti is an important step forward for the growth of the women's game in the island, as we still maintain our focus on the development of our squad for the 2021 Island Games in Guernsey and beyond."

The game will be the culmination of Muratti weekend, with Jersey's men face their old rivals Guernsey on Saturday 16 May in an all-ticket affair at Springfield, plus veterans, disability and walking football games between the islands.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.