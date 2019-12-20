Derry City: Candystripes start new league campaign at holders Dundalk

Dundalk beat Derry City on penalties in last season's EA Sports Cup final in September

Derry City will visit reigning League of Ireland champions Dundalk in their first game of the 2020 season.

Declan Devine's outfit travel to Oriel Park on 14 February before taking on north-west rivals Finn Harps the following week.

The Candystripes end their campaign on 23 October away to Cork City.

European football will return to the Brandywell next year after Devine guided his side to fourth place in last season's table.

The mid-season break will take place between 13 June and 25 June whilst the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

The first round of the EA Sports Cup, in which Dundalk beat Derry in last year's final, will take place on 9 March with the decider scheduled for 12 September.

Shamrock Rovers' defence of the FAI Cup will begin on 9 August with the final set to take place on 1 November at Aviva Stadium.

