Barcelona v Alavés
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|17
|11
|3
|3
|43
|20
|23
|36
|2
|Real Madrid
|17
|10
|6
|1
|33
|12
|21
|36
|3
|Sevilla
|18
|10
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|34
|4
|Getafe
|17
|8
|6
|3
|26
|16
|10
|30
|5
|Atl Madrid
|17
|7
|8
|2
|18
|10
|8
|29
|6
|Real Sociedad
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28
|20
|8
|28
|7
|Ath Bilbao
|17
|7
|6
|4
|19
|12
|7
|27
|8
|Valencia
|17
|7
|6
|4
|27
|24
|3
|27
|9
|Granada
|18
|7
|3
|8
|24
|25
|-1
|24
|10
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|8
|4
|22
|20
|2
|23
|11
|Levante
|17
|7
|2
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|23
|12
|Real Betis
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|29
|-5
|23
|13
|Villarreal
|17
|6
|4
|7
|30
|25
|5
|22
|14
|Alavés
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|19
|15
|Real Valladolid
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|19
|16
|Eibar
|18
|5
|4
|9
|18
|28
|-10
|19
|17
|Mallorca
|18
|4
|3
|11
|18
|32
|-14
|15
|18
|Celta Vigo
|17
|3
|5
|9
|14
|25
|-11
|14
|19
|Leganés
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|28
|-16
|10
|20
|Espanyol
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|32
|-20
|10