Spanish La Liga
Barcelona15:00Alavés
Venue: Camp Nou

Barcelona v Alavés

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona17113343202336
2Real Madrid17106133122136
3Sevilla1810442317634
4Getafe1786326161030
5Atl Madrid177821810829
6Real Sociedad178452820828
7Ath Bilbao177641912727
8Valencia177642724327
9Granada187382425-124
10Osasuna175842220223
11Levante177282226-423
12Real Betis176562429-523
13Villarreal176473025522
14Alavés175481824-619
15Real Valladolid174761420-619
16Eibar185491828-1019
17Mallorca1843111832-1415
18Celta Vigo173591425-1114
19Leganés1724111228-1610
20Espanyol1724111232-2010
