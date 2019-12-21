RB Leipzig 3-1 Augsburg: Hosts set to win 'Herbstmeisterschaft' after victory

RB Leipzig are in their third season in the top flight

RB Leipzig are set to become the first team from what was formerly East Germany to top the Bundesliga during the winter break after coming from behind to beat Augsburg.

The 10-year-old club are three points clear of Borussia Monchengladbach, who visit Hertha Berlin at 17:30 GMT, with a goal difference better by 13.

Leipzig trailed to Florian Niederlechner's early goal but Konrad Laimer, Patrik Schick and Yussuf Poulsen scored in the final 22 minutes to turn it around.

Bayern Munich, who have won the past seven titles, beat Wolfsburg 2-0 to stay within four points of top spot.

Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench to score a late goal for the second game in a row - the Dutch teenager has scored two Bundesliga goals in a total of eight minutes. Serge Gnabry added a second.

Barring a Gladbch thrashing, Leipzig will be the first team from the old East Germany to win the informal Herbstmeisterschaft - the crown of autumn champions, sometimes known as winter champions.

No side from that region has won the Bundesliga since Germany was reunified in 1990.

Leipzig are in their third season in the top flight, having been promoted four times in their first seven years after being founded by Red Bull.