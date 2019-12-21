French Ligue 1
PSG2Amiens0

Paris Saint Germain v Amiens

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forKehrerat 58'minutes
  • 22DialloSubstituted forVerrattiat 22'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 8Paredes
  • 11Di María
  • 10Neymar
  • 18Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 6Verratti
  • 16Rico
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 33Aouchiche

Amiens

  • 1Gurtner
  • 3Calabresi
  • 25Lefort
  • 12Dibassy
  • 14Aleesami
  • 8Zungu
  • 5GnahoreBooked at 28mins
  • 28Diabaté
  • 6Monconduit
  • 20Mendoza
  • 15Konaté

Substitutes

  • 11Otero
  • 16Dreyer
  • 17Blin
  • 19Akolo
  • 23Lahne
  • 27Chedjou
  • 29Cornette
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamAmiens
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Thiago Silva because of an injury.

Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Fousseni Diabaté (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Arturo Calabresi (Amiens).

Attempt saved. Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Stiven Mendoza with a cross.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Fousseni Diabaté (Amiens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Moussa Konaté (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Moussa Konaté (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Amiens 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Second Half

Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 1, Amiens 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Amiens 0.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Régis Gurtner.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Bongani Zungu (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Konaté (Amiens).

Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Attempt blocked. John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddy Gnahore.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arturo Calabresi (Amiens).

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Bongani Zungu (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Bakaye Dibassy.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Top Stories