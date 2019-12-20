Flamengo v Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk set to be available

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Monterrey 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful centre-back Virgil van Dijk will be fit to return for Saturday's Club World Cup final against Flamengo.

The Dutchman missed the 2-1 semi-final win against Monterrey on Thursday through illness.

Klopp confirmed Van Dijk trained on Friday and he will be assessed at the end of the session.

The game, which kicks off at 17:30 GMT

With Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren also absent, Jordan Henderson dropped into central defence to partner Joe Gomez in Wednesday's semi-final.

Fabinho is also missing for the Premier League leaders, while Georginio Wijnaldum, who travelled to Qatar despite picking up a muscle injury in last weekend's win over Watford, is again likely to be unavailable after not training.

"We have no new injury concerns," Klopp added. "We played on Wednesday and now it's Friday so we are using each hour for recovery and then we will see who we can line up."