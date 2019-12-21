Monterrey 2-2 Al-Hilal: Mexican side finish third at Club World Cup

Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cardenas saved two penalties before scoring the winner in the shoot-out

Mexican side Monterrey beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 4-3 on penalties to equal their best performance at a Club World Cup with a third-place finish.

Captain Carlos Eduardo met Yasser Al-Shahrani's cross to head Al Hilal in front after 35 minutes in Qatar.

Monterrey fought back with two goals in five second-half minutes through Arturo Gonzalez' header and Maximiliano Meza.

Substitute Bafetimbi Gomis responded for Al Hilal, before going agonisingly close to heading an injury-time winner.

The match went straight to penalties, where Monterrey prevailed after goalkeeper Luis Cardenas denied Eduardo and Mohamed Kanno before converting the winning penalty himself.

Monterrey, denied a place in the final by Premier League leaders Liverpool, had goalkeeper Cardenas to thank as he prevented Omar Khribin extending Al Hilal's advantage at the end of a tight first half.

Antonio Mohamed's side swiftly turned the game around after the interval - Gonzalez' 55th-minute header followed up by Meza's tap-in from Angel Zaldivar's low cross. Gomis struck the equaliser after 66 minutes but failed to settle the match late on.

