Match ends, Monterrey 2(4), Al-Hilal 2(3).
Monterrey 2-2 Al-Hilal: Mexican side finish third at Club World Cup
-
- From the section Football
Mexican side Monterrey beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 4-3 on penalties to equal their best performance at a Club World Cup with a third-place finish.
Captain Carlos Eduardo met Yasser Al-Shahrani's cross to head Al Hilal in front after 35 minutes in Qatar.
Monterrey fought back with two goals in five second-half minutes through Arturo Gonzalez' header and Maximiliano Meza.
Substitute Bafetimbi Gomis responded for Al Hilal, before going agonisingly close to heading an injury-time winner.
The match went straight to penalties, where Monterrey prevailed after goalkeeper Luis Cardenas denied Eduardo and Mohamed Kanno before converting the winning penalty himself.
Monterrey, denied a place in the final by Premier League leaders Liverpool, had goalkeeper Cardenas to thank as he prevented Omar Khribin extending Al Hilal's advantage at the end of a tight first half.
Antonio Mohamed's side swiftly turned the game around after the interval - Gonzalez' 55th-minute header followed up by Meza's tap-in from Angel Zaldivar's low cross. Gomis struck the equaliser after 66 minutes but failed to settle the match late on.
Liverpool face Brazilian side Flamengo in the Club World Cup final later on Saturday (17:30 GMT), the match live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 17:15 GMT.
Line-ups
Monterrey
- 22Cárdenas
- 6Gutiérrez
- 23Vásquez
- 15Basanta
- 19Layún
- 94MejíaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPizarroat 72'minutes
- 32MezaBooked at 90mins
- 25González
- 21GonzálezSubstituted forMedinaat 85'minutes
- 10UrretaviscayaBooked at 31mins
- 14ZaldívarSubstituted forFunes Moriat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Funes Mori
- 20Pizarro
- 24Reséndez
- 33Medina
Al-Hilal
- 1Al-Mayoof
- 2Al-Burayk
- 20Jang Hyun-Soo
- 5Albulayhi
- 12Al-Shahrani
- 8OtayfSubstituted forKannoat 74'minutes
- 6CuéllarSubstituted forBahebriat 63'minutes
- 29Al Dawsari
- 9Giovinco
- 3de Oliveira Alves
- 77KhrbinSubstituted forGomisat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Al-Shalhoub
- 13Kadesh
- 17Al Hafith
- 18Gomis
- 22Kurdi
- 24Al Abid
- 27Bahebri
- 28Kanno
- 30Al-Waked
- 40Al-Ghamdi
- 70Jahfali
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Monterrey 2(4), Al-Hilal 2(3).
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 2(4), Al-Hilal 2(3). Luis Cárdenas (Monterrey) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Johan Vásquez (Monterrey) left footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Johan Vásquez should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 2(3), Al-Hilal 2(3). Jang Hyun-Soo (Al-Hilal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 2(3), Al-Hilal 2(2). Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Carlos Eduardo (Al-Hilal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 2(2), Al-Hilal 2(2). John Medina (Monterrey) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 2(1), Al-Hilal 2(2). Sebastian Giovinco (Al-Hilal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 2(1), Al-Hilal 2(1). Jonathan González (Monterrey) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 2, Al-Hilal 2(1). Bafétimbi Gomis (Al-Hilal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Monterrey 2, Al-Hilal 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monterrey 2, Al-Hilal 2.
Attempt missed. Bafétimbi Gomis (Al-Hilal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Giovinco with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Bafétimbi Gomis (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Giovinco with a cross.
Corner, Al-Hilal. Conceded by Maximiliano Meza.
Corner, Al-Hilal. Conceded by Edson Gutiérrez.
Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edson Gutiérrez (Monterrey).
Corner, Monterrey. Conceded by Mohamed Kanno.
Booking
Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sebastian Giovinco (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey).
Substitution
Substitution, Monterrey. John Medina replaces Arturo González because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Miguel Layún (Monterrey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Urretaviscaya with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Jonathan González (Monterrey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodolfo Pizarro.
Offside, Al-Hilal. Sebastian Giovinco tries a through ball, but Salem Al Dawsari is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Giovinco (Al-Hilal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salem Al Dawsari.
Attempt missed. Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rodolfo Pizarro.
Foul by Hattan Bahebri (Al-Hilal).
Jonathan González (Monterrey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Al-Hilal. Mohamed Kanno replaces Abdullah Otayf.
Foul by Yaseer Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal).
Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hattan Bahebri (Al-Hilal).
José Basanta (Monterrey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monterrey. Rodolfo Pizarro replaces William Mejía.
Attempt missed. Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonathan Urretaviscaya with a headed pass.