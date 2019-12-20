Carlo Ancelotti: Everton caretaker-boss Duncan Ferguson tight-lipped on Italian's appointment

Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of former club Chelsea at Goodison Park in 2010

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson says he does not know who will be the next Everton boss amid rising speculation that Carlo Ancelotti will take over.

Ferguson has been in charge since Marco Silva was sacked on 6 December, and has beaten Chelsea and drawn with Manchester United in the league.

"I don't know who the new manager will be, but [Ancelotti] is incredible and he's won everything," said Ferguson.

"That's the type of calibre of manager I'm sure the club are looking for."

Italian Ancelotti, 60, has won three Champions League trophies and league titles at Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris St. Germain and Bayern Munich as a manager.

Ferguson, who said he wants to be part of the incoming manager's plans, added: "Hopefully we will get a top top guy coming in.

"We are really ambitious as a club, and we want to attract the best guys, it's a massive club, Everton. Guys who you are talking about have done it all in the game, and we'd love these type of guys at our club.

"Nobody knows the players better than me, I've been here many a year and hopefully the new guy coming in, he uses me."

Everton are 16th in the Premier League and their last major trophy was the 1995 FA Cup. They were beaten on penalties by Leicester in the quarter-final of the League Cup on Wednesday.