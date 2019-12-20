Motherwell: Eddie Wolecki Black appointed head of women's football department

Wolecki Black (right) is back for a second spell in charge of Motherwell

Eddie Wolecki Black has returned to Motherwell as head of the women's football department.

The 54-year-old, who this month quit as Celtic Women head coach, will manage Motherwell's first team in SWPL1.

He guided the Lanarkshire club to promotion from the second tier in 2018 during his first stint, and won four trebles in four years at Glasgow City.

"This is a club determined to improve in every aspect and that motivates me greatly," Wolecki Black said.