Christopher Jullien: Celtic defender says 'accepting all' VAR is only way

Christopher Jullien was in an offside position when he scored in the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers

The potential introduction of VAR in Scottish football will only be worthwhile if the game "accepts all of it", says Celtic's Christopher Jullien.

The Scottish FA will reportedly ask clubs to decide on implementing the video assistant tool early next year.

Frenchman Jullien, 26, played under VAR while with Toulouse and understands the frustrations around the system.

"The difficult part is everyone talking about centimetres or millimetres It's how the game is now," said Jullien.

"I think if you accept VAR you have to accept all of it. If you can't accept that then you may as well get rid of it."

The French defender recently benefitted from the lack of VAR in Scotland when replays of his match-winning goal in the Scottish League Cup final showed that he was offside.

Jullien said he does not know when asked if the effort would have been ruled out had the system been in use and says he never doubted its legitamacy.

"During the free kick, in my mind, the defender was in front of me when the ball started. I was offside, came back and then I remember the defender was in front of me," he said.

"When I scored, I didn't even look to see the linesman because I knew for me it was a goal for sure.

"Everyone is still talking about it but I still have the medal in my house."

Despite that controversy, Jullien's manager Neil Lennon supports the introduction of VAR and says Celtic would be further than five points clear if it had been in use this season.

"When we had the meeting this time last year the majority of the managers and the heads of the refereeing fraternity were all in favour of it," he said.

"It would please me because we would be further clear in the league with some of the decisions that we haven't had."