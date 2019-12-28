Rachel Furness: Liverpool Women sign Northern Ireland midfielder

Rachel Furness had been on loan at Tottenham from Reading in the first half of the season

Liverpool have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness from Reading after the Royals recalled her from her loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 31-year-old had been with Spurs since joining on an initial season-long loan deal in September.

Furness has joined the Reds - who are 11th in the 12-team Women's Super League - for an undisclosed fee.

"I'm really excited to have signed for Liverpool, it's such a massive club and I can't wait to get going," she said.

Furness, who has scored 17 international goals in a career which has also seen her play at club level for Sunderland and Newcastle in addition to a spell with Grindavik in Iceland.

The winter WSL transfer window opened on 27 December and will close on 23 January.

