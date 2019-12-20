Hibs 0-3 Rangers: Steven Gerrard says side proved not 'one-man band'

Defoe sealed victory for Rangers with his first goal in nine games

Rangers' dominant 3-0 win at Hibernian without striker Alfredo Morelos proves the Ibrox side are not a "one-man band", says manager Steven Gerrard.

Morelos, who has 27 goals in 33 games this term, served a ban as Gerrard's men eased to victory in a stormy Easter Road encounter that saw a bottle thrown at Rangers full-back Borna Barisic.

Victory puts Rangers two points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

"We're used to the heat and pressure being on us," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"For me, under the lights with the TV here, everyone's got the headlines ready that we're a one-man band and can't cope without Alfredo Morelos and blah, blah, blah. Unfortunately they can't write those headlines tomorrow.

"We've come here today and put in a really strong away performance. Hibs couldn't deal with our intensity and quality. We thoroughly deserved our win."

Rangers were 2-0 up inside eight minutes and never looked in danger of relinquishing the lead. Ryan Kent netted the opener after a mistake by Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, before Joe Aribo doubled the advantage.

Morelos' stand-in, 37-year-old striker Jermain Defoe, completed the scoring in the second half with his 15th goal of the season to earn praise from his manager.

"Let's all just admire Jermain Defoe," Gerrard said. "He's not going to be around for very much longer. So let's just admire real, high-class forward play.

"There was a lot of pressure on Jermain because of Alfredo. But he handled it. The first touch and second touch are world class and he does what he does."

Barisic was targeted after being sent sprawling by Ryan Porteous, who was red-carded for the challenge. The incident also led to a confrontation between the management teams - and red cards for Hibs assistant John Potter and Rangers coach Tom Culshaw.

"I think both benches won't be proud of seeing that back," Gerrard said. "That's not what it's all about. We need to control emotions better.

"It was a straight red card. We were disappointed with Hibs trying to defend that."