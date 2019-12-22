Match ends, Atalanta 5, Milan 0.
Atalanta v AC Milan
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 6Palomino
- 19Djimsiti
- 21CastagneBooked at 46mins
- 15de RoonBooked at 56mins
- 88Pasalic
- 8GosensSubstituted forHateboerat 89'minutes
- 18Malinovskiy
- 10GómezSubstituted forFreulerat 88'minutes
- 72IlicicSubstituted forMurielat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Masiello
- 9Muriel
- 11Freuler
- 31Rossi
- 33Hateboer
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 57Sportiello
- 99Barrow
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 12Conti
- 22MusacchioBooked at 37mins
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 71mins
- 68RodríguezSubstituted forCalabriaat 45'minutes
- 79KessiéBooked at 77mins
- 4Bennacer
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forPiatekat 61'minutes
- 8Fernández SaezBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 84'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 10Calhanoglu
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 9Piatek
- 11Borini
- 18Rebic
- 20Biglia
- 25Reina
- 31Caldara
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 90Donnarumma
- 94Brescianini
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 5, Milan 0.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Hans Hateboer replaces Robin Gosens.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Remo Freuler replaces Alejandro Gómez.
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Berat Djimsiti.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Davide Calabria.
Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Suso.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 5, Milan 0. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robin Gosens.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Josip Ilicic.
Booking
Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 4, Milan 0. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez following a set piece situation.
Booking
Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Mateo Musacchio.
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).
Rafael Leão (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 3, Milan 0. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Krzysztof Piatek replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 2, Milan 0. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin Gosens.
Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marten de Roon with a headed pass.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suso (Milan).