Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid0Ath Bilbao0

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 10Modric
  • 27Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 25Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Bale
  • 18Jovic
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 15Lekue
  • 5Álvarez
  • 3Núñez
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 22García
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 16Vesga
  • 9Williams
  • 23Kodro

Substitutes

  • 7Etxebarria
  • 8López
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 13Herrerín
  • 19Gómez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 25Villalibre
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Attempt blocked. Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona18123347212639
2Real Madrid18107133122137
3Sevilla1810442317634
4Atl Madrid188822011932
5Real Sociedad189453223931
6Getafe188642617930
7Ath Bilbao187741912728
8Valencia187742825328
9Levante188282527-226
10Villarreal187473125625
11Granada187382425-124
12Osasuna185852524123
13Real Betis186572531-623
14Real Valladolid184861521-620
15Alavés185491928-919
16Eibar185491828-1019
17Mallorca1843111832-1415
18Celta Vigo1835101528-1314
19Leganés1834111428-1413
20Espanyol1824121234-2210
View full Spanish La Liga table

