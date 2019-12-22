Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Ramos
- 23Mendy
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 10Modric
- 27Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 25Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 11Bale
- 18Jovic
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
Ath Bilbao
- 1Simón
- 15Lekue
- 5Álvarez
- 3Núñez
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 22García
- 14García Carrillo
- 16Vesga
- 9Williams
- 23Kodro
Substitutes
- 7Etxebarria
- 8López
- 12Larrazabal
- 13Herrerín
- 19Gómez
- 24Balenziaga
- 25Villalibre
- Referee:
- Adrián Cordero Vega
Match Stats
Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt blocked. Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.