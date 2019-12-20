Hibs 0-3 Rangers: Club to review CCTV after bottle thrown at Borna Barisic

A bottle was aimed at Borna Barisic after he was fouled by Ryan Porteous

Hibernian will review CCTV footage to identify the culprit after a glass bottle was thrown at Rangers defender Borna Barisic at Easter Road on Friday.

Barisic was prone on the turf after a challenge that led to Ryan Porteous being sent off in Rangers' 3-0 Scottish Premiership win when missiles were seen landing on the pitch in his vicinity.

Hibs installed a new security system in the summer after incidents last term.

That means they are able to train cameras on every seat in the ground.

The six-figure project was implemented after two high-profile incidents at Easter Road last season.

In March, a glass bottle was aimed at Scott Sinclair from the same section of the main stand during the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat against Celtic.

Then a Hibs fan was jailed for 100 days and banned from attending Scottish games for 10 years for confronting Rangers' James Tavernier during a league match between the sides in Leith last term.

Again, the culprit came from a similar area of the main stand.