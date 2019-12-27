Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Farke's Norwich side are now seven points from safety

TEAM NEWS

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke may make changes as he tries to address a run of six matches without a victory.

He remains without striker Josip Drmic and long-term injury victims Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose.

Tottenham are without the suspended trio of Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks.

Head coach Jose Mourinho said Tanguy Ndombele was not "feeling in condition to play" against Brighton and it is unclear whether he will be available.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: When looking for slight improvements since Jose Mourinho's arrival, Tottenham's away form falls into that category.

It's two wins from three so far after a previous run of 12 on the road without a victory.

Defensive stability isn't yet on the same list though, which will give Norwich some encouragement. After 10 defeats in their last 14 matches can the Canaries find the levels that saw them beat the champions and hold Arsenal at Carrow Road?

The challenge is proving as tough as predicted for the team that begin the weekend bottom of the table.

Fourth place is still very much in sight for Tottenham, and for those aspirations to be maintained this is a fixture they have to be winning.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "I can't promise what we will achieve. Maybe we lack the individual quality to turn our dominance into results, [but] I'm proud of what the lads are doing.

"As long as the players leave their hearts on the pitch, I don't punish them just because they have disappointing results. They're doing fantastic in their commitment."

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho on the festive schedule: "I cannot imagine that these boys can play in less than 48 hours.

"It is a crime that they are going to play football again in 48 hours. It's against every rule of physiology and biology."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have won just one of their eight Premier League home games against Tottenham: 1-0 in February 2014.

Tottenham could win three in a row against the Canaries for the first time since 1995.

Norwich City

Norwich have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games and are winless in six.

They are without a win in their last six Premier League home games and are without a clean sheet in their last 13 at Carrow Road in the top flight.

The Canaries are unbeaten in six games when starting the day bottom of the Premier League table, a run that stretches back to April 2005.

Daniel Farke's side have conceded at least twice in eight successive top-flight home games, the second longest such run in Premier League history behind Wolves' 11 in 2012.

Emiliano Buendia has created 55 chances in the Premier League this season, 34 more than any other Norwich player.

Tottenham Hotspur