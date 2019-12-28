National League
Sutton United0Yeovil0

Sutton United v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 13Tzanev
  • 15Eastmond
  • 2John
  • 4Barden
  • 10Beautyman
  • 20Wright
  • 24Milsom
  • 17Ajiboye
  • 8Davis
  • 27Jarvis
  • 5Goodliffe

Substitutes

  • 1Dudzinski
  • 7Bolarinwa
  • 14Dundas
  • 18Randall-Hurren
  • 22Wyatt

Yeovil

  • 1Nelson
  • 24Hutton
  • 30Osho
  • 8D'Ath
  • 3Dickinson
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 26Lee
  • 18Skendi
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 9Murphy
  • 14Duffus

Substitutes

  • 7Worthington
  • 10Omotayo
  • 28Tilley
  • 29Williams
  • 33Dagnall
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil28147750331749
2Barrow25153747281948
3Bromley2712874537844
4Harrogate2712784337643
5Solihull Moors25125839271241
6Woking2611873733441
7Stockport27125104142-141
8Boreham Wood2611783829940
9Notts County26109743301339
10Halifax26115103539-438
11Barnet2510784034637
12Dover2510693333036
13Eastleigh259973334-136
14Hartlepool269893938135
15Sutton United28810103132-134
16Torquay27104134552-734
17Dag & Red2787123135-431
18Maidenhead United2794143342-931
19Fylde2679103241-930
20Aldershot2686122837-930
21Wrexham2778123439-529
22Chesterfield2769123849-1127
23Ebbsfleet2659123749-1224
24Chorley27412112547-2224
View full National League table

