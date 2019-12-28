National League
Solihull Moors15:00Notts County
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium

Solihull Moors v Notts County

Match details to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th December 2019

  • Sutton UnitedSutton United12:30YeovilYeovil Town
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00StockportStockport County
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00BarnetBarnet
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • BromleyBromley15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • ChorleyChorley15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00BarrowBarrow
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00WokingWoking

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow25153747281948
2Yeovil27146750331748
3Bromley2712874537844
4Harrogate2712784337643
5Solihull Moors25125839271241
6Woking2611873733441
7Stockport27125104142-141
8Boreham Wood2611783829940
9Notts County26109743301339
10Halifax26115103539-438
11Barnet2510784034637
12Dover2510693333036
13Eastleigh259973334-136
14Hartlepool269893938135
15Torquay27104134552-734
16Sutton United2789103132-133
17Dag & Red2787123135-431
18Maidenhead United2794143342-931
19Fylde2679103241-930
20Aldershot2686122837-930
21Wrexham2778123439-529
22Chesterfield2769123849-1127
23Ebbsfleet2659123749-1224
24Chorley27412112547-2224
View full National League table

Top Stories