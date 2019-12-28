Scottish Championship
Morton0Partick Thistle0

Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 3Welsh
  • 30Baird
  • 5Grant
  • 28Livingstone
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon
  • 8McAlister
  • 19Cadden
  • 21Sutton

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi
  • 16Strapp
  • 18Blues
  • 29Colville

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 2Williamson
  • 4O'Ware
  • 43Saunders
  • 3Penrice
  • 24Kakay
  • 12Cole
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Cardle
  • 9Miller
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 6McGinty
  • 11Harkins
  • 15Robson
  • 16Palmer
  • 17Slater
  • 19Zanatta
Referee:
Craig Napier

Live Text

Nicky Cadden (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Osman Kakay (Partick Thistle).

Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1910362721633
3Ayr199283128329
4Dundee198562626029
5Dunfermline197572823526
6Queen of Sth186571819-123
7Arbroath196581620-423
8Morton1862102234-1220
9Partick Thistle1954102434-1019
10Alloa1936101732-1515
View full Scottish Championship table

