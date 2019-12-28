Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Inverness CT v Arbroath
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 12McHattie
- 17Storey
- 8Carson
- 24Trafford
- 10Doran Cogan
- 7Keatings
- 9White
Substitutes
- 3Tremarco
- 14Vincent
- 19Todorov
- 20Curry
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- 28MacGregor
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 16Stewart
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 22Virtanen
- 6Whatley
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 15Donnelly
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
- 12Kader
- 14Spence
- 18Murphy
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Live Text
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Charlie Trafford.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.