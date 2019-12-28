Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Arbroath0

Inverness CT v Arbroath

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 12McHattie
  • 17Storey
  • 8Carson
  • 24Trafford
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 3Tremarco
  • 14Vincent
  • 19Todorov
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 28MacGregor

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 16Stewart
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 22Virtanen
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 15Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie
  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Charlie Trafford.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1910362721633
3Ayr199283128329
4Dundee198562626029
5Dunfermline197572823526
6Queen of Sth186571819-123
7Arbroath196581620-423
8Morton1862102234-1220
9Partick Thistle1954102434-1019
10Alloa1936101732-1515
View full Scottish Championship table

