Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Alloa
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 4Martin
  • 24Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 7Thomson
  • 38Kiltie
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Lang
  • 9McGill
  • 20Gill
  • 23Cochrane
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann
  • 37McDonald

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 8Robertson
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 14Brown
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 17O'Hara
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 18Malcolm
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Steven Reid

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1810262721632
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr189183128328
5Dunfermline187472823525
6Queen of Sth176471819-122
7Arbroath186481620-422
8Morton1761102234-1219
9Partick Thistle1853102434-1018
10Alloa1835101732-1514
