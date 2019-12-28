Scottish Championship
Ayr15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Somerset Park, Scotland

Ayr United v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2Muirhead
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 10Forrest
  • 30Kelly
  • 6Geggan
  • 11McCowan
  • 9Moore
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie
  • 23Docherty

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 18Semple
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 6Pybus
  • 17Osman
  • 7Murray
  • 15Lyon
  • 19El Bakhtaoui
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 9Hamilton
  • 10Oliver
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 25Paton
Referee:
David Lowe

Saturday 28th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1810262721632
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr189183128328
5Dunfermline187472823525
6Queen of Sth176471819-122
7Arbroath186481620-422
8Morton1761102234-1219
9Partick Thistle1853102434-1018
10Alloa1835101732-1514
View full Scottish Championship table

