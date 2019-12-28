Scottish League One
East Fife1Raith Rovers2

East Fife v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 18Church
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 12Hunter
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 15Dowds
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Baker
  • 16McConville
  • 17Duggan
  • 20Boyd
  • 21Hart

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 16McKay
  • 11Anderson
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 21Tait
  • 23Gullan
  • 29Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Dingwall
  • 14Vitoria
  • 22Bowie
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 2. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Raith Rovers 2. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Daniel Church (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Foul by Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers).

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Raith Rovers 1. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brad Spencer.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).

Daniel Church (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

John Baird (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers19105433221135
2Airdrieonians1910362922733
3Falkirk1988331112032
4East Fife198832921832
5Dumbarton198472731-428
6Montrose198382925427
7Peterhead196492228-622
8Clyde195682229-721
9Forfar1954101929-1019
10Stranraer1925121841-2311
View full Scottish League One table

