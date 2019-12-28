Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
East Fife v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 18Church
- 2Dunsmore
- 12Hunter
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 15Dowds
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 7Denholm
- 8Slattery
- 10Baker
- 16McConville
- 17Duggan
- 20Boyd
- 21Hart
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 16McKay
- 11Anderson
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 21Tait
- 23Gullan
- 29Baird
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 7Dingwall
- 14Vitoria
- 22Bowie
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 2. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Raith Rovers 2. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Daniel Church (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Foul by Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers).
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Raith Rovers 1. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brad Spencer.
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).
Daniel Church (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
John Baird (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.