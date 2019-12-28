Scottish League One
Peterhead0Clyde0

Peterhead v Clyde

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Brown
  • 15Hooper
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 16Armour
  • 14Fraser
  • 7Stevenson
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 9McAllister
  • 11Smith
  • 18Dimov
  • 27Wilson

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 7Lamont
  • 5Petkov
  • 4Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 8Wallace
  • 6Grant
  • 11Love
  • 10Smith
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14McNiven
  • 15Lennon
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Chris Graham

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1895431211032
2East Fife188822819932
3Airdrieonians1810262922732
4Falkirk1887331112031
5Dumbarton188372731-427
6Montrose188282824426
7Clyde185672228-621
8Peterhead185492128-719
9Forfar1853101828-1018
10Stranraer1824121841-2310
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories