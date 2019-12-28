Scottish League One
Forfar15:00Montrose
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Montrose

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Irvine
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Meechan
  • 3Bain
  • 6Robertson
  • 8Docherty
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 10Forbes
  • 7Burns
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Travis
  • 14Coupe
  • 15Jackson
  • 16Tapping
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 21McGuff

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 6Masson
  • 20Lyons
  • 8Watson
  • 11Milne
  • 15Campbell

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 24Struthers
Referee:
Scott Lambie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1895431211032
2East Fife188822819932
3Airdrieonians1810262922732
4Falkirk1887331112031
5Dumbarton188372731-427
6Montrose188282824426
7Clyde185672228-621
8Peterhead185492128-719
9Forfar1853101828-1018
10Stranraer1824121841-2310
