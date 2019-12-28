Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Falkirk
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Falkirk

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19McCann
  • 17Smith
  • 12McKay
  • 14Roberts
  • 18Millar
  • 9Gallagher
  • 15Carrick

Substitutes

  • 3Eckersley
  • 4Kerr
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Roy
  • 20Gallacher
  • 25Pyott

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Buchanan
  • 15Toshney
  • 2Doyle
  • 8McShane
  • 16Miller
  • 14Longridge
  • 3Dixon
  • 9McManus
  • 29McMillan

Substitutes

  • 7Connolly
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Tidser
  • 17Leitch
  • 18Sammon
  • 42Trialist
  • 99Trialist
Referee:
David Dickinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1895431211032
2East Fife188822819932
3Airdrieonians1810262922732
4Falkirk1887331112031
5Dumbarton188372731-427
6Montrose188282824426
7Clyde185672228-621
8Peterhead185492128-719
9Forfar1853101828-1018
10Stranraer1824121841-2310
