Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Rae
  • 2Thomson
  • 12Wilson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 10Handling
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 33Harris
  • 19Shepherd
  • 7Smith

Substitutes

  • 11Kennedy
  • 15Kane
  • 16Stewart
  • 18Newman
  • 20Shaw
  • 21Beveridge
  • 26Court

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Morrison
  • 5Barr
  • 3Hamilton
  • 4Todd
  • 2Mullen
  • 10Taylor
  • 6Miller
  • 8Herd
  • 11Swann
  • 9Allan
  • 7Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Thomas
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Cox
  • 19Buchanan
Referee:
John McKendrick

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers17131345232240
2Edinburgh City17122335211438
3Cowdenbeath169252215729
4Annan Athletic177372531-624
5Elgin175752720722
6Queen's Park175482125-419
7Albion165382633-718
8Stirling174581517-217
9Stenhousemuir174491933-1416
10Brechin1741122239-1713
