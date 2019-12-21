Macclesfield Town fans fear for League Two club's future after postponement

Macclesfield have not won a game since 19 October

Supporters at troubled League Two Macclesfield Town fear the club could follow Bury out of the Football League.

Macclesfield's home game with Plymouth on Saturday has been postponed after the club were served a "zero-capacity notice" at Moss Rose.

The Silkmen were docked six points on Thursday for non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil a previous fixture.

"I fear the Football League are going to lose two clubs this season," said Macclesfield fan Jon Smart.

League One Bury were expelled from the English Football League (EFL) in August after failing to provide financial guarantees and the collapse of a takeover bid.

Macclesfield's six-point deduction included an additional four points suspended.

That further deduction could come into effect following another EFL misconduct charge for failing to fulfil fixtures.

A four-point deduction would drop Macclesfield into the relegation zone, as they are three points above it in 22nd place.

They have not played a home match since 30 November and are due to host Grimsby Town on 26 December.

Silkmen Supporters' Trust member Smart added: "I don't see this ending well, to be honest. We're in a situation where no money has come in this month.

"If we continue to avoid playing games we will continue to get points deductions. We'll probably get another punishment for not playing the game today.

"I've had great sympathy with Bury supporters over the past year. It's not a dissimilar situation.

"People think maybe the players don't want to play, but the players are desperate to play. I fear if this situation carries on they will be looking for new jobs in January."