Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie signs contract extension to 'concentrate on winning games'

Stephen Dobbie will remain at Queen of the South until 2021

Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie has signed a contract extension, keeping him with the Dumfries club until 2021.

The 37-year-old is in his second spell with Queens and has 159 goals in just over 250 appearances.

Dobbie was voted PFA Championship player of the season last term.

"I can now concentrate on winning games and scoring more goals for the club that I love," he said.

Manager Allan Johnson said, "He is a big big player for us and we are lucky to have him."