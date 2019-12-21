Carlo Ancelotti: Duncan Ferguson 'can't wait' to work with new Everton boss

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Ferguson 'can't wait' to work with Ancelotti

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson said he "can't wait" to work with Carlo Ancelotti following the Toffees' 0-0 home draw with Arsenal.

Ancelotti was appointed on a four-and-a-half-year contract shortly before kick-off and watched the stalemate from the Goodison Park director's box.

"We wanted a world-class manager and we've got one," said Ferguson, who was in temporary charge for four matches.

"I've had a word with the boss and he looks happy with me."

Ferguson revealed 60-year-old Italian Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, came into the Everton dressing room to introduce himself to the players.

"He made a lovely speech," said the Scot. "It was fantastic how he spoke to the players. I'm sure he was proud of the team today."

The point lifts Everton up to 15th in the Premier League, but they remain just four points above the bottom three and Ferguson knows Ancelotti faces a huge task to haul the Merseyside club out of trouble.

"The league table doesn't lie," added the 47-year-old. "There's no point kidding yourself.

"We are at the bottom of the league. We have to work extremely hard to get to sixth or eighth or 10th."

'This will be his toughest job yet' - reaction to Ancelotti's appointment

Media playback is not supported on this device Mark Lawrenson is unsure about Everton's appointment of Carlo Ancelotti

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson on Football Focus: "It's an interesting appointment - he's managed all the top teams before.

"Ancelotti comes in when the club is at the top and then he takes them to the next level. So this is completely the opposite of that.

"I'm a big fan of him but this will be his toughest job yet. Yes, Everton will get a bounce, but I'm not sure about this appointment at all.

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Isn't it amazing that some people are asking questions about Ancelotti's record? I think it's a great coup for Everton to have him.

"He's obviously been in talks for a while. He'll be able to attract players they wouldn't be able to if Ancelotti wasn't the manager.

"It's a great appointment for them. You need to stroke a few egos from time to time. Ancelotti can do that."

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas on BBC Radio 5 Live: "If Everton are trying to go down that mould and think 'we can go and spend money to create a super team', Ancelotti is that.

"He can help them take the next step but everyone can say 'great appointment, with his name and trophies' - but is it what this club needs right now?"

Former West Ham captain Kevin Nolan on BBC Radio 5 Live: "This is by far the biggest appointment Everton have made while I've been alive.

"It's a statement to say we need a world-class manager with a winning mentality to bring our club to that level."