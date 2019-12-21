Jurgen Klopp proud as Liverpool pass another test with Club World Cup win

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool beat Flamengo to win Fifa Club World Cup

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his players for "passing test after test" after they became Club World Cup champions for the first time by beating Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino scored the decisive goal in extra time to secure a 1-0 win at the Khalifa International Stadium.

It is the second trophy the Reds have won this season after beating Chelsea to win the Uefa Super Cup in August.

"The boys dug in again and massively put in a performance," said Klopp.

"They keep getting tested constantly - our life is like this. At the moment we pass test after test after test. We have to make sure we pass further tests as well."

Victory was all the more impressive for Liverpool considering it has come in the middle of a busy December for the 2018-19 Champions League winners.

The Club World Cup clashed with Liverpool's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa, meaning they had to send separate teams to compete in the competitions.

A youthful Reds side lost that game 5-0 at Villa Park but the first team were able to add another trophy to the cabinet and they return to England with a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League and with a game in hand over their rivals.

Klopp said he was proud of his players for putting in such a strong performance in another final.

He added: "I struggle to find the words to express my respect for the boys, it was incredible. We did so many good things.

"I saw so many sensationally good performances and I am really happy.

"It was a very intense game for different reasons; it was not our best game we have ever played but it was enough to win.

"This was a wonderful night for the club. I said before I didn't not know how it would feel.

"Now I know it feels outstanding, absolutely sensational. I am so proud of the boys."