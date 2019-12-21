Premier League round-up: What happened on Saturday?

Ollie McBurnie's third goal of the season proved enough for Sheffield United to see off Brighton and climb back up to fifth in the Premier League

Everton and Arsenal played out an uneventful 0-0 draw at Goodison Park in front of their respective new bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta.

The two men had little to get excited about, with the Toffees failing to register a shot on target and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squandering the Gunners' best chance of the match early in the second half.

High-flying Sheffield United edged to victory at Brighton despite having two goals disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

John Egan's early goal was ruled out by VAR, but Ollie McBurnie's powerful effort gave the Blades the lead midway through the first half.

Jack O'Connell's second-half header was also chalked off by VAR, but Chris Wilder's side held on to move up to fifth in the table.

Struggling Southampton moved out of the bottom three with a comprehensive win at Aston Villa, who drop into the relegation zone.

Two goals from in-form Danny Ings either side of Jack Stephens' header put Saints firmly in the driving seat, before Jack Grealish netted a consolation for Dean Smith's side with 19 minutes remaining.

Second-half goals from Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez helped Wolverhampton Wanderers come from behind to beat struggling Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Todd Cantwell capitalised on a poor clearance to put the Canaries ahead, but Saiss powered home a header to restore parity before Jimenez beat Tim Krul with nine minutes remaining to seal the points for Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

Miguel Almiron scored his first Newcastle goal on his 27th appearance for the club as Steve Bruce's side moved up to ninth with a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace.

The Paraguayan volleyed home Andy Carroll's far-post knock down to extend the Magpies' unbeaten league run at St James' Park to eight matches.

Meanwhile, Jay Rodriguez's late goal secured all three points for Burnley at Bournemouth.

The match at the Vitality Stadium appeared to be petering out into a stalemate, but Rodriguez got on the end of Ashley Westwood's delivery to seal back-to-back league wins for Sean Dyche's charges.

Third-placed Manchester City welcome second-placed Leicester City to Etihad Stadium in the day's late kick-off.

There are two more games on Sunday: bottom-of-the-table Watford host Manchester United in the early game, before Jose Mourinho's Tottenham face Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the weekend's final top-flight fixture.