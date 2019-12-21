Martin Peters: 1966 World Cup winner and West Ham legend dies aged 76

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup Final 1966: Martin Peters puts England 2-1 against West Germany

World Cup winner and West Ham legend Martin Peters has died aged 76, his family have announced.

Peters, who joined West Ham aged 15, spent 11 years with the club until he became Britain's first £200,000 player in a move to Tottenham in 1970.

He scored for England in their 1966 World Cup final win over West Germany.

West Ham said "the 1966 World Cup winner passed away peacefully" on Saturday after "a long and courageous battle with illness".

"He is the fifth member of English football's greatest-ever team now sadly lost - along with Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, Gordon Banks and his fellow West Ham Academy hero and great friend, Bobby Moore," the club added.

Peters won the European Cup Winners' Cup with West Ham in 1965 as well as the Uefa Cup and two League Cups with Spurs.

After five years at Norwich he moved to Sheffield United for a season before retiring in 1981.

Peters, who was awarded an MBE for services to football in 1978, still regularly attended West Ham games as a club ambassador.

His former England team-mate Sir Geoff Hurst said it was a "very sad day for football and for me personally".

"Martin Peters was one of the all-time greats and a close friend and colleague of mine for in excess of 50 years," Hurst continued.

"A fellow World Cup final goalscorer and my West Ham partner for years along with Bobby Moore. RIP old friend."

'Immortality and 10 years ahead'

Peters was only handed his England debut by manager Alf Ramsey shortly before the 1966 World Cup and he impressed in a 2-0 win over Yugoslavia.

Two months later his goal looked set to win the final at Wembley, only for West Germany to level with seconds remaining before Hurst sealed a 4-2 win and completed his hat-trick in extra time.

West Ham said Peters, Hurst and Moore were able to "ensure immortality for Ramsey's team".

Ramsey himself said Peters was "10 years ahead of his time".

Peters won 67 caps for England and made over 700 appearances for clubs throughout his career.

'Icon, hero, gentleman' - reaction

Former England striker Gary Lineker: Sorry to hear that Martin Peters has passed away. One of our World Cup winning heroes. A great player and a true gentleman.

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno: Really sad news about Martin Peters. He was one of my heroes as a kid watching West Ham. A brilliant footballer and a gentleman. RIP Martin Peters.

Former England striker Stan Collymore: Extremely sad to hear of the passing of West Ham, Spurs and England legend, Martin Peters. An English sporting icon and a lovely man who'll be sadly missed.