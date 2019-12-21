Millwall working with police to identify fan accused of racism

Millwall say any fan found guilty of racist abuse will be banned

Millwall say they are working with the police to identify a fan accused of racially abusing a Barnsley player after Saturday's Championship match between the two sides.

It is claimed a visiting player was abused "in the immediate aftermath" of Barnsley's 2-1 win at The Den.

Police are investigating the claim and Millwall say anyone found guilty of racism will be given a lifetime ban.

They would also be able to attend the club's 'Fan Diversity Scheme'.

The nine-week programme is designed to re-educate fans' understanding of different cultures and stereotyping.