Football gossip: Sancho, Gerson, Diop, Mertens, Arteta

Chelsea will beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of England international Jadon Sancho, 19, as they are willing to meet Borussia Dortmund's £120m asking price. (Sun)

Mikel Arteta moved to become Arsenal manager after failing to get assurances from Manchester City that he would be Pep Guardiola's successor. (Mirror)

Tottenham have held talks to sign Flamengo's midfielder Gerson, 22, and want to sign the Brazilian before the January transfer window opens. (90min)

Spurs also want to bring in French defender Issa Diop, 22, who is valued at £50m by West Ham. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club are willing to work with agent Mino Raiola in a bid to land 19-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland from RB Salzburg. (Mirror)

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign teenager Bryan Fiabema, 16, from Tromso and the Norwegian will go into the club's academy. (Metro)

Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Belgium forward Dries Mertens, 32, from Napoli for £8.5m. (Calciomercato)

Sheffield United want to sign midfielder Emil Bohinen from Norwegian side Stabaek. The 20-year-old - the son of former Nottingham Forest, Derby and Blackburn midfielder Lars Bohinen - has also held talks with Leeds. (Teamtalk)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is targeting "two or three" new signings in the January transfer window. (BBC Sheffield)

Manchester United, Everton and Southampton are among the clubs interested in signing Barcelona's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 19, for £17. (Sport)

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid want to sign Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31. (La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia)

Championship club West Brom have rejected a £3.5m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for 28-year-old Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi. (Sky Sports)

Galatasaray have offered Frenchman Hatem Ben Arfa, 32, an 18-month deal after the former Newcastle midfielder left Rennes in the summer. (Goal)

West Ham sent scouts to Qatar to watch Brazilian strike duo Gabriel Barbosa, 23, and Bruno Henrique, 28, who both represented Flamengo at the Club World Cup. (90min)