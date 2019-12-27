Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Sheffield Wednesday top scorer Steven Fletcher could be back after missing their last two games through illness.
Fellow forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) is also hoping to return, while goalkeeper Kieren Westwood is trying to shake off a shoulder injury.
Cardiff captain Sean Morrison serves the final match of his three-match ban after being sent off against Leeds.
Defender Lee Peltier could be missing after being substituted with a foot injury during their draw with Millwall.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in eight league matches against Cardiff (W2 D6), a run stretching back to February 2015.
- Cardiff have failed to score in each of their last three away league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (D1 L2).
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last six Championship home games (W4 D4); their longest run under the same manager since October 2018 under Jos Luhukay (eight games).
- Cardiff have only won one of their last 12 away games in the Championship (D6 L5), with that lone victory coming against Nottingham Forest at the end of November.
- Sheffield Wednesday have only scored three first half goals at Hillsborough in the Championship this season, with 10 of their 13 coming in the second half of games.
- Cardiff striker Danny Ward has faced Sheffield Wednesday more often in his league career (10 games, no goals) than any club he is yet to score against.