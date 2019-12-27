Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Steven Fletcher is three goals from surpassing the best goal-scoring season of his career, when he netted 14 times for Hibernian in 2007-08

Sheffield Wednesday top scorer Steven Fletcher could be back after missing their last two games through illness.

Fellow forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) is also hoping to return, while goalkeeper Kieren Westwood is trying to shake off a shoulder injury.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison serves the final match of his three-match ban after being sent off against Leeds.

Defender Lee Peltier could be missing after being substituted with a foot injury during their draw with Millwall.

Match facts