Bristol City15:00Luton
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Luton Town

Marley Watkins
Marley Watkins has not featured for Bristol City since 10 November
Bristol City are likely to be without defender Nathan Baker as he continues his recovery from the injury which has kept him out for two matches.

Marley Watkins and Kasey Palmer could return to the squad but Sammie Szmodics misses out with a knee ligament injury.

Luton boss Graeme Jones may opt to rotate, with forward Kazenga LuaLua among those who could be rested.

Keeper James Shea has missed the past two games with concussion, so Simon Sluga could continue in his place.

Lee Johnson's Robins have lost four successive games to drop four points adrift of the Championship play-off places, while the Hatters are in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost their last five matches against Luton Town in all competitions, a run stretching back to April 2004.
  • This will be Luton's first league visit to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City since December 2004, a 2-1 win in League One under Mike Newell.
  • Bristol City have lost their last two Championship games at Ashton Gate, after only losing one of their opening nine home games of the season (W4 D4).
  • Luton have lost each of their last seven away games in the Championship, conceding 22 goals and scoring just four in return. They last picked up points away from home in the competition in September, winning 2-1 at Ewood Park against Blackburn.
  • Each of Bristol City's last seven league goals at Ashton Gate have been scored by different players (Pereira, Brownhill, Kongolo own goal, Eliasson, Williams, Weimann and O'Dowda).
  • Izzy Brown has assisted four of Luton's last six away goals in the Championship, with three of those assists being for headed goals.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
