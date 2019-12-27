Bristol City v Luton Town

Marley Watkins has not featured for Bristol City since 10 November

Bristol City are likely to be without defender Nathan Baker as he continues his recovery from the injury which has kept him out for two matches.

Marley Watkins and Kasey Palmer could return to the squad but Sammie Szmodics misses out with a knee ligament injury.

Luton boss Graeme Jones may opt to rotate, with forward Kazenga LuaLua among those who could be rested.

Keeper James Shea has missed the past two games with concussion, so Simon Sluga could continue in his place.

Lee Johnson's Robins have lost four successive games to drop four points adrift of the Championship play-off places, while the Hatters are in the relegation zone on goal difference.

