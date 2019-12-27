Swansea City v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea defender Mike van der Hoorn is likely to be missing because of a knee injury sustained in the warm-up for their Boxing Day defeat at Brentford.
Defender Declan John is doubtful, while Joe Rodon (both ankle) and Jordon Garrick (hamstring) are definitely out.
Barnsley could be without captain Alex Mowatt because of illness as they look to make it five matches unbeaten.
Midfielder Mike Bahre, who was dropped in favour of Luke Thomas for the draw with leaders West Brom, could return.
Match facts
- Swansea City are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches against Barnsley (W5 D5).
- Barnsley have lost seven of their last eight away league matches against Swansea (D1) since a 3-0 win back in August 1974.
- Since winning their first three Championship home games of the season, Swansea have won only two of their last nine at Liberty Stadium (D2 L5).
- After their win at Millwall last time out on the road, Barnsley are looking to record back-to-back away league wins for the first time since October 2018 (in League One).
- Andre Ayew has scored four of Swansea's last seven Championship goals at the Liberty Stadium, including three of the most recent four.
- Excluding own goals, Connor Chaplin has been directly involved in four of Barnsley's last five away goals in the Championship (three goals and one assist).