Swansea City v Barnsley

Mike van der Hoorn had been an ever-present for Swansea this season before getting injured in the warm-up for their Boxing Day game at Brentford

Swansea defender Mike van der Hoorn is likely to be missing because of a knee injury sustained in the warm-up for their Boxing Day defeat at Brentford.

Defender Declan John is doubtful, while Joe Rodon (both ankle) and Jordon Garrick (hamstring) are definitely out.

Barnsley could be without captain Alex Mowatt because of illness as they look to make it five matches unbeaten.

Midfielder Mike Bahre, who was dropped in favour of Luke Thomas for the draw with leaders West Brom, could return.

Match facts