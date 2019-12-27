Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers

Danny Cowley has won six, drawn six and lost six matches since becoming Huddersfield boss in September

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley hopes to have midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hip) back after a month out injured.

Jonathan Hogg could miss out after being forced off during the first half of the defeat by Middlesbrough.

Blackburn Rovers head into their second game since Bradley Dack sustained a serious knee injury against Wigan.

Lewis Holtby and Bradley Johnson are expected to compete for his midfield place after both started on Boxing Day.

Match facts