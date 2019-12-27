Championship
Huddersfield15:00Blackburn
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers

Danny Cowley
Danny Cowley has won six, drawn six and lost six matches since becoming Huddersfield boss in September
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley hopes to have midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hip) back after a month out injured.

Jonathan Hogg could miss out after being forced off during the first half of the defeat by Middlesbrough.

Blackburn Rovers head into their second game since Bradley Dack sustained a serious knee injury against Wigan.

Lewis Holtby and Bradley Johnson are expected to compete for his midfield place after both started on Boxing Day.

Match facts

  • Six of the last seven league matches between Huddersfield and Blackburn have been drawn, with the Terriers winning the other in April 2016.
  • Blackburn have lost none of their last six away league games against Huddersfield, winning two and drawing four since a 3-2 defeat in August 1999 under Brian Kidd.
  • Since losing their first home game under Danny Cowley (0-2 v Sheffield Wednesday), Huddersfield have only lost one of their last eight Championship games on home soil (W3 D4).
  • Blackburn are unbeaten in their last three Championship away games (W2 D1), and will be looking to record back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since April.
  • Karlan Grant has been directly involved in 67% of Huddersfield's home goals in the Championship this season (8/12), scoring five and providing three assists.
  • 47% of Blackburn's away goals in the Championship this season have been scored inside the first 15 minutes of play (7/15).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
