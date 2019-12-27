Millwall v Brentford

Murray Wallace played the last 20 minutes of Millwall's draw at Cardiff

Millwall defender Murray Wallace is pushing for a start, having been on the bench on Boxing Day after illness.

But Gary Rowett is without keeper Frank Fielding (quad muscle), Ben Thompson (ankle) and Ryan Leonard (ribs).

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard will look to regain his starting place while Joel Valencia will also hope for more playing time after making his return from a dislocated shoulder.

Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Thomas Frank's Bees are up to third in the Championship after a four-game unbeaten run while the Lions are 12th after their Boxing Day draw at Cardiff.

Match facts