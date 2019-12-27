Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic
Samba Sow is a doubt for Nottingham Forest after he was forced off in their 2-0 Boxing Day win at Hull City.
He was replaced by Sammy Ameobi at the KCOM, who could deputise while Carl Jenkinson and Yohan Benalouane are both in contention to return to the side.
Joe Williams' comeback from a hamstring injury for Wigan could be made complete by a return to the starting XI.
He has come off the bench in the past two games and could be considered for Paul Cook's side.
The Latics have not won a game in the Championship since beating their hosts at the DW Stadium back in October.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won their last three home league matches against Wigan, scoring 10 goals across those victories.
- Wigan have completed a league double over Nottingham Forest just once previously, doing so in the 2013-14 campaign.
- Nottingham Forest are winless in their last three Championship home games (D1 L2); their longest run without a home league victory since February 2018 under Aitor Karanka (four games).
- Wigan are one of only two teams - along with Middlesbrough - yet to win away from home in the Championship this season (D4 L8), with the Latics' last victory on the road coming against Leeds in April last season.
- Full-back Matty Cash has been directly involved in three of Nottingham Forest's last five Championship goals at the City Ground, scoring one and providing two assists.