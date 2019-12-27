Queens Park Rangers v Hull City

Liam Kelly was brought to QPR by Mark Warburton, who worked with him at Rangers in Scotland

Queens Park Rangers could have goalkeeper Liam Kelly available again for the visit of Hull, after missing the past nine games with a quad injury.

Joe Lumley has regained the gloves in his absence, keeping two clean sheets.

Hull City could be without full-back Callum Elder, who limped out in the first half of the defeat by Nottingham Forest with a hamstring problem.

Keane Lewis-Potter could again miss out with a sickness bug which led him to miss the Boxing Day game.

Match facts