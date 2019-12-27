Queens Park Rangers v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Queens Park Rangers could have goalkeeper Liam Kelly available again for the visit of Hull, after missing the past nine games with a quad injury.
Joe Lumley has regained the gloves in his absence, keeping two clean sheets.
Hull City could be without full-back Callum Elder, who limped out in the first half of the defeat by Nottingham Forest with a hamstring problem.
Keane Lewis-Potter could again miss out with a sickness bug which led him to miss the Boxing Day game.
Match facts
- There have been 18 goals scored in the last four league meetings between QPR and Hull City, with the reverse fixture this season ending 3-2 to QPR.
- Hull haven't lost back-to-back league games against QPR since losing both matches in the 1969-70 season.
- QPR have only kept one clean sheet in 14 home games under Mark Warburton across all competitions, while they've conceded at least two goals in nine of their last 10 games at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.
- Since winning 3-0 away at Fulham at the start of November, Hull have failed to win any of their four away games in the Championship (D2 L2); conceding at least twice in all four outings.
- Nahki Wells has been directly involved in seven goals in 11 home games in the Championship this season (six goals and one assist), however none of those have come in his last three home outings.
- Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored six goals in his five league appearances against QPR; against no other club has he netted more in the Championship.