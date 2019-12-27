Preston North End v Reading
Preston North End have defenders Joe Rafferty and Darnell Fisher back after the pair served suspensions.
Midfielder Daniel Johnson is a doubt while Ryan Ledson could start as Alex Neil looks to keep his side fresh.
Reading are likely to be without striker Sam Baldock, who had a scan after missing their victory over QPR with a groin injury.
Playmaker John Swift limped off in the Boxing Day match but is expected to be fit for the trip to Deepdale.
Preston are sixth in the Championship after two consecutive draws while Mark Bowen's Royals have pulled away from the relegation zone after back-to-back victories.
Match facts
- Preston have lost their last four league matches against Reading, losing each match by a one-goal margin each time.
- Reading are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Preston for the very first time.
- Preston have won nine Championship games at Deepdale this season, already one more than they managed in the whole of last season (eight in 2018-19).
- Reading have only won one of their last eight away games in the Championship (D4 L3), however they are unbeaten in their most recent three (W1 D2).
- Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen has netted five goals in 11 home appearances in the Championship this season, as many as he managed in 18 games at Deepdale last season.
- George Puscas has scored three away goals in his last two Championship away games for Reading, with all three coming courtesy of a hat-trick against Wigan last month.