Preston North End v Reading

Joe Rafferty has missed Preston's past three games after being sent off in their win over Fulham

Preston North End have defenders Joe Rafferty and Darnell Fisher back after the pair served suspensions.

Midfielder Daniel Johnson is a doubt while Ryan Ledson could start as Alex Neil looks to keep his side fresh.

Reading are likely to be without striker Sam Baldock, who had a scan after missing their victory over QPR with a groin injury.

Playmaker John Swift limped off in the Boxing Day match but is expected to be fit for the trip to Deepdale.

Preston are sixth in the Championship after two consecutive draws while Mark Bowen's Royals have pulled away from the relegation zone after back-to-back victories.

Match facts