West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough
Leaders West Bromwich Albion are boosted by the return of defender Nathan Ferguson from a knee injury.
Kyle Bartley could also return, but there are concerns that Kieran Gibbs could be ruled out after being forced off late on in the draw with Barnsley.
Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga will again be given chance to prove his fitness, despite not being risked over the past few games.
He has been recovering from an ankle injury and rated 50-50 in recent weeks.
Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne both complete their three-match suspensions for Jonathan Woodgate's side.
Match facts
- West Brom are looking for consecutive league wins over Middlesbrough for the first time since a run of four between 2008 and 2010.
- Middlesbrough have failed to score in six of their last nine league games against West Brom, though they won 3-2 at the Hawthorns in this fixture last season.
- Including play-offs, West Brom are unbeaten in their last 18 league games at the Hawthorns (W12 D6), with their last defeat coming in February against Sheffield United (0-1).
- Middlesbrough are yet to win away from home under manager Jonathan Woodgate, drawing five and losing six of their 11 games on the road since he took charge.
- West Brom's Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in 13 goals in 10 home appearances in the Championship this season, netting four goals and providing nine assists.
- Britt Assombalonga has had a hand in five of Middlesbrough's last nine away goals in the Championship, scoring four himself and adding one assist.