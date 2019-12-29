Oldham Athletic v Salford City
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|23
|14
|4
|5
|43
|24
|19
|46
|2
|Exeter
|23
|12
|7
|4
|32
|25
|7
|43
|3
|Crewe
|22
|11
|5
|6
|39
|27
|12
|38
|4
|Colchester
|22
|10
|7
|5
|32
|20
|12
|37
|5
|Bradford
|22
|10
|7
|5
|28
|19
|9
|37
|6
|Forest Green
|23
|10
|7
|6
|26
|18
|8
|37
|7
|Cheltenham
|22
|9
|9
|4
|33
|18
|15
|36
|8
|Plymouth
|21
|10
|5
|6
|31
|22
|9
|35
|9
|Northampton
|23
|10
|5
|8
|32
|27
|5
|35
|10
|Port Vale
|23
|7
|10
|6
|28
|29
|-1
|31
|11
|Salford
|23
|7
|8
|8
|27
|32
|-5
|29
|12
|Scunthorpe
|23
|7
|7
|9
|30
|30
|0
|28
|13
|Cambridge
|23
|7
|7
|9
|27
|27
|0
|28
|14
|Newport
|21
|7
|7
|7
|19
|19
|0
|28
|15
|Walsall
|23
|7
|6
|10
|21
|30
|-9
|27
|16
|Crawley
|23
|6
|8
|9
|30
|33
|-3
|26
|17
|Oldham
|22
|6
|8
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|26
|18
|Leyton Orient
|23
|6
|7
|10
|31
|40
|-9
|25
|19
|Mansfield
|23
|5
|9
|9
|30
|33
|-3
|24
|20
|Grimsby
|21
|5
|7
|9
|21
|27
|-6
|22
|21
|Carlisle
|23
|5
|7
|11
|20
|35
|-15
|22
|22
|Macclesfield
|21
|5
|10
|6
|20
|23
|-3
|19
|23
|Morecambe
|23
|4
|6
|13
|20
|42
|-22
|18
|24
|Stevenage
|22
|2
|11
|9
|14
|27
|-13
|17